Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics to be postponed until 2021 over pandemic

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said his request for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed for a year has been agreed to by organisers.

Mr Abe held talks with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Monday and said a postponement is unavoidable if the 2020 games cannot take place this year due to measures taken to combat COVID-19, NHK television reported.

The IOC has said it will make a decision on the future of the games, which were due to start in June, in the next four weeks.

Mr Abe said Mr Bach agreed "100% to postponing the games for a year.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, who was part of the talks, said the games would not be cancelled, just postponed, and they would still be called "Tokyo 2020".

The country's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, said the Olympics would not be delayed beyond summer 2021 and the decision should be a relief for athletes who did not know if they were competing soon or not.

There have been growing calls for Tokyo 2020 to not take place as the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, despite the committee insisting it would go ahead.

Canada and Australia confirmed on Monday they would not be sending their athletes to Tokyo for their own safety, while the British and French governments urged the IOC to make a quick decision.

In the 124-years of the modern Olympics, the games has never been postponed, although it has been cancelled three times - in 1916, 1940 and 1944 due to the two world wars.

An IOC statement said the Olympic flame will stay in Japan "to stand as a beacon of hope for Tokyo and around the world" and it hopes the games next year will be a celebration after the coronavirus pandemic.

