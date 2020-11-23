Covid Rules: New Tier System Will Last Until End Of March In England
People in England are expected to be living under new local coronavirus restrictions until the end of March, Boris Johnson has announced.
A toughened three-tier system will be reintroduced at one minute past midnight on December 2, when England’s current lockdown ends.
Each area will then be placed into tiers 1, 2 or 3, with initial allocations to be announced on Thursday and reviewed every two weeks from December 2.
Announcing the measures to the Commons, the prime minister said he was “sorry” to announce that many areas would be placed in tougher, higher tiers than they were in before the lockdown.
March is when the regulations governing the measures expire in law, and the tiered system is expected to last until then despite the recent breakthroughs on vaccines.
The tiers themselves will be also toughened up as government scientific advisers have assessed that the measures predating the lockdown did not do enough to bring the reproduction (R) rate of the virus down.
This means that in tier 2, pubs and restaurants can only serve alcohol alongside “substantial” meals, while all hospitality except delivery and takeaways will be ordered to close in tier 3.
The 10pm strict curfew for pubs and restaurants will be scrapped. Instead, last orders will be called at 10pm with an 11pm closing time.
The measures are not expected to cover Christmas, when rules around household mixing are likely to be relaxed for a few days.
Elsewhere, in a significant relaxation, fans will be allowed back into football and other sports stadiums in both tiers 1 and 2.
In tier 1, stadiums will be allowed to open to 50% capacity, up to a maximum of 4,000 fans, whichever is lower.
In tier 2, they can open up to a maximum of 2,000 fans, or 50% capacity, again whichever is lower.
Across England, stay-at-home instructions will end and shops, gyms and personal care will reopen.
Collective worship, outdoor sports and weddings can also resume and the rule of six will apply to meeting in outdoor public spaces.
The foreign travel ban will also end on December 2.
On Thursday, the government will announce which local authority areas are in which tiers.
These tier allocations will be reviewed every two weeks.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.
Related...
Revealed: The Full Details Of England’s New Covid Rules
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.