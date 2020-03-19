Coronavirus: Three die in Scotland - bringing its total to six

Three more people in Scotland have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the country's total number of deaths to six.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the number doubled as she addressed MSPs in Holyrood, sending her condolences to those who had loved ones.

The total number of people in Scotland who have contracted COVID-19 stands at 266 - a rise of 39 in 24 hours.

She said the figure was "likely to be an underestimate of the true prevalence of the infection".

The number of cases in Wales has also increased, with 24 new confirmed cases bringing its total to 170.

The figures come after Northern Ireland recorded its first death on Thursday.

So far, the UK has recorded a total of 108 virus-related deaths and 2,689 confirmed cases.

The virus outbreak has continued to affect people's lives across Britain.

A partial shutdown of the London Underground started on Thursday - and up to 40 stations that do not interchange with other lines were closed "until further notice".

Elsewhere, the education secretary said students whose exams have been cancelled to stop the coronavirus spread will be given grades so they can still go to college or university.

Gavin Williamson told Sky News the full details including who would decide those GCSE and A-level grades and what appeals process would be available would be revealed on Friday.

Up to 20,000 service personnel will be put on standby to help combat the coronavirus, with troops gearing up to drive oxygen tankers, support the police and boost hospital capacity.

On Thursday, reservists will be put on notice to mobilise if required as part of a war-like effort to prepare the armed forces in case the government calls upon them in large numbers.

And supermarkets are expecting to get police support to deter unruly behaviour if London goes into lockdown because of the outbreak.

According to Reuters, retailers are concerned that panic buying could spike if further restrictions are imposed.

On Thursday, there were frenzied scenes in some shops as people sought to buy bottled water, tinned goods and toilet roll.

