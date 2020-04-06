Coronavirus: The week in pictures

The coronavirus has changed nearly everything for so many. As the global death toll mounts, streets that are usually bustling are nearly empty, stores that were recently thriving are now shuttered, and everyone is on high alert.

Around the world, photographers are capturing powerful images of this historic and frightening time. Here is a look at the battle against COVID-19 during the week of March 28 through April 4:

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - April 01: Window lights are illuminated in the shape of a heart at the InterContinental San Francisco Hotel, as residents are under order to shelter in place due to coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, RI, March 30, 2020 - School buses sit parked in a lot as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

NEW YORK, NY - March 30, 2020: The USNS Comfort arrives at Pier 90 in New York City. The Comfort, a naval hospital ship with 1,000 beds and 12 operation rooms, will help ease the pressure on New York hospitals, many of which are now overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: A man wearing a mask jogs past iconic red phone booths, amid the coronavirus lockdown. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE, April 2: A medical worker watches from a platform of the Gare d'Austerlitz train station as patients infected with the COVID-19 are transferred to hospitals in the western France Brittany region where the outbreak has so far been limited. (Photo by Thomas Samson / various sources / AFP)

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - April 1: An aerial view of Vila Formosa cemetery during a burial amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

WUHAN, CHINA - April 3: Firefighters prepare to conduct disinfection at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. Wuhan, the Chinese city hardest hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, will lift its travel restrictions on April 8. (Photo by Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - March 29: An aerial view of Copacabana beach, now desolate because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - March 29: A child dribbles a basketball at Waterfront Park. Out of the concern of COVID-19 all of the city's playgrounds are closed until May. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LLANDUDNO, WALES - March 31: Mountain goats roam the deserted streets of LLandudno. A local politician said the herd was drawn to town by the lack of people and tourists due to the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine measures. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)