Concern over claims coronavirus tests currently being rationed to focus local lockdown areas

The government’s decision to ration coronavirus tests has sparked concern that it could lead to the start of new spikes being missed.

Areas with fewer cases of COVID-19 have had their testing capacity reduced so that resources can be shifted to local lockdown areas where there are higher rates of infection.

But the government’s test booking service redirects people living in some areas where cases are low to facilities located hundreds of miles away, according to the BBC.

It comes as a new £500 million funding package that will support trials of a 20-minute COVID-19 test and efforts to explore the benefits of repeatedly testing people for the virus was announced by health secretary Matt Hancock.

Criticism

Professor Alan McNally, from the University of Birmingham, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “you should be pragmatic” about tests being diverted to local lockdown areas – but said scaling up of tests should have been done over the summer.

When asked whether now is the right time to change the way tests are carried out, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “I don’t think the time is right, I think the time was right to think about scaling up testing to the wider community and asymptomatic testing over the summer when we were relatively COVID-secure, knowing that autumn and winter would come.”

“This is the kind of work that needed done over the summer”, he said, adding: “Ideally we would be far more advanced in our ability to handle what we’re already beginning to see, an increase in requirement for COVID testing and respiratory infection testing.”

The news that test rationing is taken place was criticised by some medical experts.

Susan Michie, who is a member of the non-government affiliated Independent Sage, tweeted: Coronavirus testing rationed amid outbreaks – still not enough tests, people being sent 50+ miles away to get a test. Still #TestTraceIsolate system not functioning. Govt strategy been wrong from start.”

Coronavirus testing rationed amid outbreaks - still not enough tests, people being sent 50+ miles away to get a test. Still #TestTraceIsolate system not functioning. Govt strategy been wrong from start. https://t.co/1JyIzBDgPy — Susan Michie (@SusanMichie) September 3, 2020

Dr Zoe Norris, a GP in Yorkshire, told BBC Breakfast that long journeys would be a "huge undertaking" for those with coronavirus symptoms.

Others tweeted their experience of trying to get a test, including one woman who was directed to a facility that was located 363 miles away from her home.

I was directed 363 miles away, in comparison 100 was reasonable 🤦



BBC News - Coronavirus testing rationed amid outbreakshttps://t.co/UL0tieci0l — Elizabeth Walne (@ElizabethWalne) September 3, 2020

Tried to get a test yesterday in Preston -we are still in lock-down, the nearest drive-thru centre for the next 5 days was Oldham. We had to book to go to Blackburn and walk through their centre so that we could get a result within 24-72 hours! or wait longer with a home test!! — Janet Newsham (@jnewsham) September 3, 2020

‘Operational challenges’

Responding to the news of people being told to travel long distances to testing facilities, the health secretary said on Thursday that there were “operational challenges”, but insisted that “the vast majority of people” are able to get a test close to them or at home.

He added to Sky News: “We’re finding a higher and higher proportion of people in the country who have coronavirus and getting them tests so they can be looked after.

“But absolutely, we need to roll out more testing – we have done throughout this crisis and today’s another step in solving some of those problems with the existing technology.”

