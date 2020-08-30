More than 1,000 people tested for coronavirus after outbreak linked to bingo night

A total of 16 cases have been linked to the Silverdale Working Men's Club in Staffordshire. (Google Maps)

More than 1,000 people have reportedly been tested for coronavirus after an outbreak linked to a bingo night, with anyone who visited a list of pubs in the area urged to get a test.

A total of 16 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a bingo night at Silverdale Working Men’s Club in Silverdale, Staffordshire, on August 16, prompting the county council to urge people to get tested.

Staffordshire County Council has released a list of venues in the area as part of its test and trace measures, and is urging anyone who has visited them to get tested.

They include a Wetherspoon pub in Newcastle-under-Lyme and several other pubs.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s Director of Health and Care, said on Saturday: “More than 500 people came forward to get tested yesterday alone, but we need everybody who visited these venues to get a test this weekend.

“I would like to thank all the businesses too for quickly providing details of customers to allow us to quickly contact them.

“The testing and tracing is vital to help identify people who may have the virus and help contain the spread of infection even further.”

The council has set up testing sites and anyone who tests positive has been told to self-isolate, while their their contacts will be traced.

View photos Anyone who has visited the council's list of venues has been urged to go and get tested. (Reuters) More

The list of venues is:

- Silverdale Working Men’s Club between 16 and 21 August

- The Bush pub between 20 and 22 August

- The Vine pub between 20 and 23 August

- The George and Dragon pub between 20 and 22 August

- Newcastle (King Street) Working Men’s Club on 22 August

- The Kiln on 22 August

- The Crown on 22 August

- Yates in Newcastle on 22 August

- The Roebuck pub on 23 August

- The Bilash restaurant on 24 August

- The Arnold Machin between 26 and 27

- The Westbury Tavern in Clayton between 26 and 27 August

The county council said all the venues visited by those who had tested positive had carried out COVID-19 risk assessments and with measures in place can continue to open and welcome customers.

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter