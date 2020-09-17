Coronavirus test chief Harding denies system is failing as pressure mounts

Only a third of people who turned up for a coronavirus test in England got results within 24 hours, new figures showed – but the head of the system denied it was “failing” and a senior minister hit out at people for “carping” about its flaws.

As pressure continued to mount on the Government over the chaos in the testing system, Baroness Harding – head of NHS Test and Trace – acknowledged that demand was significantly outstripping capacity.

But she suggested that the size of the system had been based on modelling by the Government’s scientific advisers, and suggested the problems were exacerbated by people without symptoms seeking tests for which they were ineligible.

Faced with criticism of the shortage of tests, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs that “instead of this endless carping”, people should “celebrate the phenomenal success of the British nation in getting up to a quarter of a million tests of a disease that nobody knew about until earlier in the year”.

Meanwhile, in the latest sign that stricter measures may be required to control the spread of the virus, around two million people in the north east of England will be banned from socialising with other households, following a “concerning” rise in Covid-19 cases.

New testing figures for England showed 33.3% of people who were swabbed at a regional site, local site or mobile testing unit received their result within 24 hours – despite Boris Johnson’s promise that they would all be turned around within that timescale by the end of June.





Some 73.9% of close contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in England were reached through the Test and Trace system in the week ending September 9.

This figure is up from 69.5% on the previous week, but below the 77.2% reached in the week to August 19.

Lady Harding told MPs “demand is significantly outstripping the capacity we have” to conduct coronavirus tests, but “I strongly refute that the system is failing”.

The number of people calling 119 or visiting the website to try to book tests was “three to four times the number of tests that we currently have available” – although that would involve some double counting.

But she said the number of symptomatic people – the only people who should be eligible for diagnostic tests – was “significantly lower” than the number trying to get a swab.

She suggested around a quarter of those coming forward for a test did not have symptoms.

Lady Harding said the system’s capacity was based on modelling by the Government’s scientific advisory panel Sage.

In anticipation of the return of schools, “we planned for a sizeable increase in testing capacity”, she said, but “plainly we don’t have enough testing capacity today and we are doing everything in our power to increase the testing capacity”.

