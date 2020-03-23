Coronavirus: Tens of thousands of British travellers face being stranded abroad as routes home axed

AP

Tens of thousands of British travellers are facing being stranded abroad as an increasing number of countries impose no-fly rules and airlines shut down operations.

The UAE, which many travellers had seen as an “escape route” from Asia, Australia and Africa to the UK, has announced all passenger flights will be suspended from Wednesday 25 March.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a result, Emirates and Etihad will be shutting down scheduled operations.

Passengers desperate to travel back to the UK are finding almost no seats available. The price of a seat on the only available departure from Dubai to London on Monday is 27,950 dirhams – over £6,500.

Price hike: the fare for the only available seats from Dubai to London before the flight ban is over £6,500

Many Emirates passengers with connections booked after the flights ban begins face being stranded.

A Scottish traveller, Grier, told The Independent: “I am currently on Koh Rong island in Cambodia and decided to try get back home ASAP with everything going on at the moment.

“We had booked the next available flight on Friday, which was for Wednesday 25 March with Emirates, flying from Phnom Penh to Glasgow.

“Now Emirates have suspended all flights and we don’t know what we can do now.”

The Foreign Office advises stranded travellers: “Find suitable accommodation. Keep up-to-date with our travel advice and the latest information from transport providers and local authorities on your departure options.

“Keep in regular contact with family and friends at home, so they know you are safe and well.”

In Latin America, the British and Irish travellers stranded in Peru are still waiting for news about promised rescue flights. The country is under lockdown, with official permission required for any non-local journey.

More than 600 travellers have registered for repatriation. While French and Israeli citizens have been airlifted home, the UK government had initially offered only the possibility as paying at least US$3,000 (£2,600) for a seat on a “crowdfunded” charter flight from the Colombian airline, Avianca.

Story continues

But on Sunday, British travellers were emailed to say that “several repatriation flights” should operate this week – with passengers asked to pay only £250, after they have returned home safely.

The flights may depart from military airports instead of civilian facilities.

On Sunday evening, the British ambassador to Peru, Kate Harrisson, tweeted: “We have been working all day on the necessary arrangements with the Peruvian authorities to make the repatriation flights viable as soon as possible.

“The situation is fast moving but we are making good progress.”

Most of the travellers are in the capital, Lima, and the tourism hub, Cusco. But dozens more are scattered around a nation five times larger than the UK, with no clarity about how they might reach the departure point.

Many other key hubs have imposed new restrictions. From midnight, no short-term visitors are allowed to transit through Singapore, according to the city-state’s carrier, Singapore Airlines. While Hong Kong will be banning transit passengers from midnight on Wednesday.

Kenya has said all international flights will be suspended from one minute to midnight on Wednesday. Nairobi is normally a busy hub for flights to eastern and southern Africa.

One small piece of good news has emerged in southern Africa, according to the Foreign Office. It says: “Despite an announcement that the Kazungula ferry border crossing between Botswana and Zambia would close, this remains open.

“The situation could however change and you should check local information before you travel.”

Read more

How to be productive if you have to work from home during coronavirus

Which countries around the world has coronavirus spread to?

The dirty truth about washing your hands

Should you be taking paracetamol or ibuprofen to treat coronavirus?

What are symptoms of coronavirus – and where has it spread?