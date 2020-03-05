Coronavirus: Team withdrawal tracker

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 23 Landscape Peloton Mediterranean Sea Helicopter Fans Public during the 110th MilanoSanremo 2019 a 291km race from Milano to Sanremo MilanoSanremo on March 23 2019 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

As the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus continues to force changes to the European spring racing calendar, teams and organisers alike have responded with alterations and cancellations.

An Italian government decree to suspend sporting events until April 3 has led to RCS Sport cancelling the men's and women's Strade Bianche, while Sunday's GP Larciano has also been cancelled. Upcoming Italian races such as Tirreno-Adriatico, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, and Milan-San Remo are likely to be cancelled.

A number of WorldTour teams have taken it upon themselves to withdraw from those future Italian races, while several have also pulled out of races in France and Belgium, including Paris-Nice.

With the announcements and news coming in thick and fast over the past few days, it can be hard to keep track of who is doing what, so we've put together a team tracker so you can keep abreast of the latest developments.

Withdrawn from: Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo

The French team made the announcement they would withdraw from the Italian races on Thursday afternoon, with team boss Vincent Lavenu saying that he couldn't risk the health of his riders and staff.

"As team manager I cannot risk the health and integrity of our staff when the health situation is so unstable in Italy, and many legitimate questions have been raised within the team," he said.

"Sporting interests should not overshadow prudence and wisdom when it comes to public health. We are very sorry for the organisers of these legendary races, and we have informed them of our decision."

Withdrawn from: Tirreno Adriatico, Paris-Nice

The Kazakhstani squad announced their withdrawal from racing for a period of 15 days on Thursday morning.

"With this measurement, we have chosen to protect the health of our riders and staff and to take our responsibility for the society in not further spreading the virus," said team general manager Alexandre Vinokourov.

"Of course, we would have preferred to participate in all upcoming races, but for now, it’s safety first. We still have a long season ahead with many other important races. It was not an easy decision, but we have to protect the cycling family as well as our own families at home."

Withdrawn from: Tirreno-Adriatico, Paris-Nice

The Polish team announced their withdrawal from the two WorldTour stage races on Thursday afternoon, with team manager criticising the UCI in the process.

"It was not a simple decision to withdraw from Paris-Nice, or Tirreno-Adriatico, which we expect to be officially cancelled in the wake of the cancellation of Strade Bianche," Ochowicz said.

"We wish to express our ongoing support for both the ASO and RCS. However, we stand disappointed with the lack of direction by the UCI at this critical moment in the sport as all men’s and women’s teams have been left to fend for themselves."

Team doctor Max Testa cited worries about a risk of quarantine and higher chance of infection at this time of the year.

"At this point in the season, instances of Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI) and fever are high and it is inevitable that riders and staff will fall ill during the races," he said.

"Without a detailed quarantine plan, and rapid testing protocol and delivery of results, teams are actively putting riders and staff at risk of exposure, transmission, and quarantine.

"We also need to think about the risk of quarantine for our riders and staff when they return to their home countries from these races. For these reasons, we have decided to withdraw from Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico."

VILLAREAL SPAIN FEBRUARY 05 Start Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and CCC Team during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 1 a 180km stage from Castell to VilaReal VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 05 2020 in Villareal Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Requested wiithdrawal from: Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo

EF were the first team to outline their intention to withdraw from racing, sending a letter to the UCI and race organisers RCS Sport on Tuesday.

While they stopped short of declaring their withdrawal from races, the American team did request perrmission to do so, citing guidelines from the US federal agency, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention

"We think it best to follow this advice and make all efforts to keep our staff and riders healthy and to help ensure they are not at risk of transmitting the virus," read the letter.

"We will work closely with you if there is a plan to keep these races safe now. And we are also open to rescheduling the races in the future.

"The team feels a responsibility to the greater public-health efforts in place across affected areas, and we feel a responsibility to our fans and to the people of the towns and cities we travel to as part of the WorldTour."

Withdrawn from: Tirreno-Adriatico

The team, which has several members quarantined in the UAE until March 14, cited a lack of available riders and staff as they pulled out of a trio of Italian races (two of which have since been cancelled).

Sprinter Arnaud Démare and promising climber David Gaudu are among those to have been quarantined.

"Lacking sufficient numbers of available riders and staff, partly due to the quarantine period observed in the UAE, our team regrets to announce its inability to take part in upcoming Strade Bianche, GP Larciano and Tirreno-Adriatico," read a team statement.

Withdrawn from: Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo

The Dutch squad had announced their withdrawal from Strade Bianche and GP Larciano before those races were cancelled, and later said they would also withdraw from Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

"Together with the management of our team, I am constantly considering and acting in the interest of the health and working conditions of our riders and staff members," said general director Richard Plugge.

"That includes, for example, preventing them from quarantine abroad. We have to look at the broader picture and take responsibility for the health of riders, staff and fans."

Withdrawn from: Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo; Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Ronde van Drenthe, Nokere Koerse

Mitchelton-Scott's announcement went further than most teams, with both men's and women's squads withdrawing from racing until March 22, with a decision to be made on the next period later on. The team outlined the reasons for its decision in a statement.

"We, as Team Doctors and the wider team, have a duty of care to protect health and wellbeing of all our riders and staff. We will not have any input into, or control over, the measures that race organisers may or may not put in place to manage the Covid-19 risks," read the message.

"We are a moving, international logistical puzzle, with staff and riders travelling between different countries with different health systems and strategies around Covid-19. Constant travel will increase the health risks and make management of logistics, potential quarantine periods, etc, extremely difficult.

"To withdraw any additional impact we as a team, either via illness or injury, may put on national and international health systems and hospitals.

"Whilst we have put in all the preparations and are eager to race, as an organisation we believe this is the best way to ensure we adhere to our duty of care to riders and staff, before returning to business as usual as soon as possible. "

BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 21 Start Annemiek van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team MitcheltonScott Women Lucy Kennedy of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Women Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Women Moniek Tenniglo of The Netherlands and Team MitcheltonScott Women Gracie Elvin of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Women Grace Brown of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Women Team Presentation during the 210419 6th Amstel Gold Race 2019 Women Elite 1268km stage a from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt 127m Amstelgoldrace on April 21 2019 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Withdrawn from: Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo; Ronde van Drenthe, Nokere Koerse, Omloop van de Westhoek

Movistar pulled both of its outfits from racing until the week beginning March 22, the team announced on Friday morning. The move comes despite Paris-Nice organisers releasing a list of participating teams which included Movistar on Thursday.

"The blue outfit will not take the start of the following events: Paris-Nice (March 8-15), Tirreno-Adriatico (March 11-17), Ronde van Drenthe (women, March 15), Nokere Koerse (women, March 18), Milano-Sanremo (March 21) and Omloop van de Westhoek (women, March 22). The Trofeo Alfredo Binda, also scheduled for March 22, was postponed until June 2 last night," read a statement issued by the team.

"This choice, made after consideration of the advice given by the team doctors, takes into account of the current situation related to COVID-19.

"The Movistar Team, looking to preserve the health of all its members, as well as every person in touch with the sport of cycling, makes a decision which seeks to contribute, to the extent of its possibilities, to returning to a normal situation."

Withdrawn from: Paris-Nice, Tirreno, Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Nokere Koerse, Bredene Koksijde Classic

Ineos announced their intention to pull the team from all races on Wednesday evening. Team principal Dave Brailsford said that the decision was made after the death of directeur sportif Nicolas Portal on Tuesday night, with coronavirus a contributing factor.

"We have taken this decision given the unique set of circumstances we are facing. This is a uniquely sad moment for everyone at the Team. We have lost someone we all loved very much and are all grieving for Nico.

"It is right for the Team given what has happened, but I also believe it is in the best interests of both cycling and the wider public.

"This pause will give us the time to grieve for Nico in private, to support each other at what is a very sad moment and to treasure the memory of a great and much-loved teammate and friend. We hope everyone will understand why this is so important to us."

Withdrawn from: Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo; Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Sunweb decided to withdraw both men's and women's teams from racing on Thursday, citing public health risks and the pressure that the Italian authorities are under as reasons for doing so.

"Team Sunweb has decided to withdraw both their Men’s and Women’s programs from the upcoming Italian races; Tirreno Adriatico, Milano Sanremo and Trofeo Alfredo Binda. Both the UCI and the race organiser have been made aware of the decision," read a team statement.

"The team makes this decision in light of the exceptional circumstances surrounding COVID-19. We acknowledge our responsibility to the areas in which we would travel, and the immense pressure that the Italian authorities are currently under in what is a fast-evolving, incredibly difficult situation.

"We have a duty of care to our riders and staff and to the wider communities in which we compete. This situation goes beyond cycling, and with this decision we as a team want to minimise any impact that we may put on these communities through potential illness."

Withdrawn from: Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo

UAE Team Emirates became the second squad with riders quarantined in the UAE to announce their withdrawal from select upcoming European races.

The UAE Tour outbreak started after two staff members were infected with the virus, while it is thought, though still unconfirmed, that star sprinter Fernando Gaviria has also fallen ill.

"Given the global health emergency situation, and in line with the recent decision to implement a voluntary quarantine for the team involved in the UAE Tour, the Emirati team will suspend the competitive activity for Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo races.

"At the end of this period, depending on the current situation, a return to competition will be assessed."

Team withdrawal table



