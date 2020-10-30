Coronavirus response shows Donald Trump's failure of leadership

Early in his fight against a novel coronavirus, Donald Trump proclaimed himself in a call-to-arms moment a "wartime president."

But as a third surge of COVID-19 infections sweeps across the country, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows capitulated on Trump's behalf. "We are not going to control the pandemic," he told CNN last Sunday.

Beyond consigning Americans to a wretched winter of sickness before a vaccine becomes widely available, surrendering in the face of a viral enemy is a tragically fitting capstone to perhaps the worst crisis-management performance for a president in U.S. history.

Among highest COVID-19 death rates

The United States has faced plenty of dark moments. The Civil War. The Great Depression. Pearl Harbor. The 9/11 attacks. Throughout it all, there was never contemplation of just giving up, or tossing the problem to states and localities, or trying to wish the problem away. Not until now.

With Election Day fast approaching, voters have a right to ask why the virus hasn't been better controlled. The pandemic was always going to be bad, regardless of who occupied the White House, but it didn't have to be this bad: All but four of the world's countries have lower COVID-19 death rates (measured in fatalities per 100,000 residents) than the United States.

South Korea, which saw its first infection almost the same day as America did, has more than 26,000 confirmed infections; the United States has nearly 9 million cases.

"Unfortunately for us," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, "the United States is clearly the worst hit country in the world."

Anniversary of 1st COVID-19 death

With 4% of the global population, the USA accounts for 20% of COVID-19 deaths — nearly 230,000.

Projections are that by Feb. 6, anniversary of the first reported U.S. death from the virus, the toll could exceed 400,000 and match the number of Americans lost in four years of World War II.

Mistakes and mishandling unfolded by seasons:

►Winter. From the beginning, Trump deceived Americans about the coronavirus. In late January, a top adviser warned him that it would be "the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency." In early February, the president told journalist Bob Woodward in a taped interview that he understood the fierce lethality and contagiousness of the virus ("more deadly than your strenuous flus"). Yet the president lied to the public about the potential severity, claiming he didn't want to spark a panic, when that information could have helped people prepare. More likely, Trump didn't want to upset a stock market he relies upon as an economic barometer.

Trump issued restrictions on travel from China on Jan. 31, after 45 other countries did the same. The partial ban could have helped contain the spread, but it became lost in a cascade of other incompetent decisions. For weeks, he resisted advice to ban travel from Europe, from where strains of the virus generated a deadly New York outbreak. Federal agencies botched the creation of a coronavirus test and then severely restricted its use, leaving health experts flying blind through a mushrooming crisis.

February was largely squandered as the president played golf, attended a Super Bowl party and held rallies while the virus silently infected thousands in the United States.

Through it all, he ignored a playbook left by previous administrations with step-by-step guidance on how to act urgently, with a unified voice and sweeping powers to quell a pandemic.

►Spring. Even as the pandemic spread, the president refused to wear a mask; peddled phony cures (a Cornell study found Trump the leading disseminator of false information about COVID-19); and lost patience with slow-the-spread restrictions, agitating against states ("LIBERATE MICHIGAN!") that followed his own administration's health guidelines.