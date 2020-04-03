Coronavirus support charities receive £5m funding boost

A further £5m of funding will be distributed to frontline charities helping those most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, the National Emergencies Trust has announced.

Around half of the £16m total pledged to the Coronavirus Appeal so far has already been given out (£7.5m in total).

The National Emergencies Trust (NET) was set up last year to coordinate disaster fundraising in the UK.

But so soon after its inception, it is now helping to deal with the economic and social impact of the devastating coronavirus.

One of the organisations to benefit is the Horncastle Food Bank in Lincolnshire which has seen a 300% increase in demand for food and hygiene parcels.

The group has also stepped in to help combat child poverty, by providing food for those children no longer receiving free school meals and are now also distributing hot meals for vulnerable people currently in isolation.

Sue Fortune, joint CEO of the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, said: "It's hugely important for people to donate to this appeal where they are able to.

"The fund will be distributed by local community foundations like the one in Lincolnshire to enable charities to make sure people stay safe, connected and healthy during this pandemic."

The chair of the NET, Lord Richard Dannatt, said: "We would like to raise as much as possible because the needs will be huge.

"In many ways we would like this spirit of British helpfulness to become a virus - if you like - that's more contagious than coronavirus itself."

The NET is supported by the Duke of Cambridge who said: "Now more than ever I'm glad the National Emergencies Trust exists.

"It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most as quickly and efficiently as possible."