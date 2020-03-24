Coronavirus: When are supermarkets open just for NHS staff and elderly customers?

Supermarkets have announced "golden" hours to help the elderly and NHS workers buy essential supplies and groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes amid mass panic buying which has left some stores stripped of goods as those most vulnerable, along with nurses and doctors, struggle to access "hard to find" items including pasta, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables at all times of the day.

Here's what each of the supermarkets are doing:

Tesco

National Health Service staff, who show an NHS employee card, will be allowed to fill up their trolleys for an hour ahead of normal opening times every Sunday.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, in the hour between 9am and 10am, the elderly and most vulnerable will be given priority.

Sainsbury's

NHS and social care workers have a dedicated shopping slot between 7.30am and 8am Monday to Saturday.

The elderly and vulnerable, groups that are at high risk of COVID-19, will be given a preferential shopping hour every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8am and 9am.

Asda

Priority access will be given to NHS workers in larger stores every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am.

However the supermarket said it hasn't allocated a specific time for the elderly but will be assisting the most vulnerable get access to its online delivery service.

Morrisons

NHS staff will be given early access between 7am and 8am, every day except on Sundays. Similar to Asda, Morrisons said it did not have specific hours for the elderly and vulnerable.

M&S

NHS staff will be given exclusive access to their stores for the first trading hour every Tuesday and Friday, while on Monday and Thursday the first hour has been set aside for the elderly and vulnerable.

Waitrose

The upmarket grocery chain said it has set aside the first hour of their store openings for the elderly, vulnerable and those who look after them.

Although it did not have any specific hours set aside for NHS workers, Waitrose said it was keeping a portion of fast-selling essentials items and groceries reserved for them.

Aldi and Lidl

Both supermarkets have not made any specific provisions for any groups at the moment.