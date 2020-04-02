Coronavirus: 'Sub-standard' protective equipment leaves paramedics 'vulnerable'

A paramedic is concerned he is unwittingly spreading coronavirus between patients because of a lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Speaking under condition of anonymity, the paramedic - who works as both a solo rapid responder and part of an ambulance crew - told Sky News although supplies of PPE were now coming in, they seemed "sub-standard" and "inappropriate".

"If we are responding to a suspected COVID-19 case, unless it's something like a cardiac arrest or where we have to intubate someone, we are provided with an apron, gloves and a paper surgical mask.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The apron is just thin PVC, normally it is what we wear when we're cleaning out the ambulance, and it doesn't cover the full uniform.

"We wear a uniform for a 12-hour shift, and when you've entered someone's house a lot of us feel like that uniform has not been covered properly.

"You don't want to leave one patient, to walk into a care home and then plant that virus for it to spread around elderly, high-risk patients and unfortunately that's probably going to happen," he added.

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker.

Public Health England told Sky News that their current guidelines follow those recommended by the World Health Organization.

But Martin Berry, from the College of Paramedics, says Ambulance Services have found themselves left behind other parts of the NHS when it comes to PPE.

"We have been finding that PPE has been distributed to a wide sector of the healthcare sectors and ambulance services do seem to have been struggling to get that personal supply of healthcare equipment.

"We are talking about a work force that passionately cares about the general public, and seeing them very concerned about the lack of appropriate personal equipment to allow them to do their jobs safely."

Story continues

The government has said the provision of adequate PPE is a priority.

On Tuesday, it announced a new hotline number for NHS staff to call, if they felt they didn't have adequate provision.

Responding to this, the paramedic we spoke to said "I'm sure it will come through eventually but that's the unfortunate thing: we're already in the middle of this".

"It should have been there in the first place. And we shouldn't be having to muddle our way through it, feeling unprotected," they added.

"It does make you feel vulnerable."