Street Artists Take On Coronavirus Pandemic With Powerful, Poignant And Witty Pieces

Street artists worldwide are responding to the coronavirus pandemic with originality, flair and wit.

Over the last few weeks, a plethora of powerful, poignant and witty pieces supporting health care workers, reminding people to stay home and poking fun at toilet paper shortages have appeared on walls around the world, from Los Angeles to London and beyond.

Some murals have appeared to criticize the ways in which President Donald Trump and other right-wing world leaders, such as Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, have responded to the public health crisis.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Prince Harry and The Simpsons cartoon family have appeared in others.

Check out some of the most notable pieces below.

Seen some coronavirus-themed street art? Or can you help us further identify the artists or locations of the pieces we have in the list? Email your images and information to lee.moran@huffpost.com or direct message via Instagram.

Absurdly Well (Washington, D.C.)

(Austin, Texas)

(Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

SUBSET (Dublin, Ireland)

(Hong Kong)

(Bristol, England)

(Bristol, England)

Lacuna (Berlin, Germany)

EME Freethinker (Berlin, Germany)

Rachel List (Pontefract, England)

(Madrid, Spain)

Pony Wave (Venice Beach)

(Berlin, Germany)

Misha (Catania, Italy)

Rachel List (Pontefract, England)

RBS CREW (Dakar, Senegal)

