Congressman: Paying people stimulus checks to get vaccinated would 'end this tragedy of COVID'

For months, Congress has been unable to reach a deal on a second round of long-awaited stimulus checks to aid the American people during the coronavirus pandemic.

One former Maryland congressman and 2020 presidential candidate, John Delaney, has a solution that would essentially kill two birds with one stone: Pay people a $1,500 stimulus check in exchange for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, which the FDA authorized for emergency use last week.

“It's a fairly straightforward proposal, which is to tie part of the stimulus check — it doesn't have to be all of it, but part of it — to Americans receiving the vaccine,” Delaney said on Yahoo Finance Live on Friday. “The data or the polling suggests that not enough Americans are focused on getting the vaccine in the short term. So I think if we could create an incentive to get instead of say 50% of the country vaccinated, get 75% of the country vaccinated sooner, that would end this tragedy of COVID and allow us to get back to normal faster.”

The solution, which Delaney proposed as far back as November, echoes suggestions from prominent economists that Americans should be paid for getting the vaccine. Andrew Yang, a more prominent Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, has also backed the idea.

‘An enormous incentive for the American people’

So far, only 60% of Americans said they would either definitely or probably get the vaccine if it were available to them today, according to a December 2020 poll from Pew Research. But that’s not enough to reach herd immunity, which is necessary for life to return to normal.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), at least 75-85% of the country needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Nurse Mark Carey gets a bandaid after he received one of the first vaccinations at Mt. Sinai Hospital from Pfizer-BioNTech December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

It’s all about incentivizing the American people to take the vaccines, which will be available from two companies — Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA).

“We now are going to have multiple vaccines creating an enormous incentive for the American people to take this vaccine as soon as possible,” Delaney said. “Just strikes me as very good policy. It saves lives and importantly, it allows our economy to get back sooner.”

The latest stimulus check proposal would be worth $600-700 a person, significantly lower than the $1,200 allocated through the CARES Act after it was passed in March.

“There's so many ways of doing it,” Delaney said. “If you think about it, they're talking about a $600 stimulus check, which I think is too low, but putting that aside, they’re talking about a $600 stimulus check. Imagine if we made that $900 or $1000, and $600 went to everyone, and another $300 or $400 went to when you received the vaccine. Ideas like that should be put in the mix because it takes a stimulus check, which is important, and it also creates an incentive for people to get vaccinated, which is incredibly important.”

U.S. 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Representative John Delaney (D-MD) speaks at the 2019 National Action Network National Convention in New York, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

‘I don’t think there’s ethical considerations’

Delaney noted that other countries have tried similar programs. For example, in poor villages in rural India, immunization camps provided small incentives (e.g. food) to immunize their children. As a result, the percentage of children ages 1-3 fully immunized increased from 6% to 39%.

“If we thought the vaccine wasn't safe, we shouldn't approve it,” he said. “So by definition, we're saying the vaccine is safe because we're approving it. Therefore, creating an incentive for someone to take something that is safe that we believe is good for them to take, I don't think there's ethical considerations.”

President Donald Trump's name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On top of that, Delaney said, Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush have all vowed to get the vaccine on the first day it’s available to them as a sign to the American people that it’s safe.

Still, a recent op-ed in The New York Times suggested that paying people to get vaccinated could backfire, as the prospect of payment could make Americans view the vaccine as “bad.”

“For those unsure about being vaccinated ... paying will most likely send the message that this is something you would not want to do without compensation,” economics and psychology professor George Loewenstein and business professor Cynthia Cryder wrote in The Times.

It’s actually the scarcity of the vaccine that might make people want it more, they said.

“Seeing others eager to be vaccinated — waiting desperately to get to the front of the line — could make people more likely to see value in the vaccine and to want it themselves,” they wrote.

Adriana Belmonte is a reporter and editor covering politics and health care policy for Yahoo Finance. You can follow her on Twitter @adrianambells.

