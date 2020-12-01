Coronavirus stimulus: Democratic senators push to extend expiring unemployment programs

A woman reacts as she leaves after she checked information signs at IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Nov. 5, 2020. Illinois reports biggest spike in unemployment claims of all states. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dozens of Democratic senators are urging Senate leaders to extend two unemployment insurance programs set to expire at the end of the year — a looming cliff which experts say could push many Americans into poverty and slow the economic recovery.

Sen. Mark Warner (D., Virg.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.), along with 30 other senators, wrote a letter to Senate leaders urging them to extend the programs in the next round of COVID-19 relief — though negotiations have been stalled since before the election.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program — which makes gig workers, contractors and other workers eligible for jobless benefits and provides and an extra 13 weeks of benefits, respectively — will expire at the end of the year if Congress does not act. If the programs expire, about 12 million people could lose unemployment aid.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., make their way to a news conference with Senate Democrats, September 30, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“As the virus surges going into the winter months, the loss of benefits at this time is particularly cruel,” the senators wrote in the letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ken.) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.). “For many, the knowledge of this benefits cliff will hang over them while they celebrate Christmas morning, share a meal for Christmas dinner, or observe other holidays with their families in the middle of what has already been a difficult and tragic year.”

In the letter, the senators said Congress should extend the programs and include additional weeks of eligibly for workers as the pandemic drags on and laid off workers exhaust their benefits.

“We know that this virus has hit certain industries and sectors harder than others, particularly in the service sector and in the arts. Many workers need additional weeks of eligibility in these programs because demand for their services or industry has cratered during the pandemic,” wrote the senators.

Cases are ticking up across the country. (Graphic: David Foster/Yahoo Finance)

Looking beyond the pandemic, the senators noted the need for a “dramatic update and reform” to the U.S. unemployment system.

“Congress created the PUA and PEUC programs with the knowledge that our regular unemployment program is part of a patchwork system of worker benefits, inadequate for covering a nation facing an emergency public health crisis. The patchwork nature of American benefits does not disappear at the end of this crisis,” said the senators. “Our social safety net should not require an Act of Congress to serve the American public well in the face of a disaster.”

Wyden, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) and Sen. Michael Bennet (D., Colo.) — who all signed the letter — plan to unveil a bill on Tuesday that would “avert financial disaster for 12 million unemployed workers.”

Yahoo Finance reached out to McConnell’s office for comment.

Jessica Smith is a reporter for Yahoo Finance based in Washington, D.C. Follow her on Twitter at @JessicaASmith8.

