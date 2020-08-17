Coronavirus stimulus checks: Some Americans can still get the $500 child bonus they missed

Low-income Americans and those receiving federal benefits including Social Security have more time to claim the $500-per-child bonus that went out in the first round of coronavirus stimulus checks.

The Internal Revenue Service said eligible Americans with qualifying children who receive Social Security retirement, survivor, or disability benefits; Supplemental Security Income (SSI); Railroad Retirement benefits; or Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) have until Sept. 30 to enter information on their qualifying children — those under 17 — in the agency’s Non-Filers tool on its website.

Any federal benefits recipient who misses the deadline must wait until next year and claim it as a credit on their 2020 federal income tax return.

Low-income Americans with qualifying children who didn’t file their 2018 or 2019 tax return have until Oct. 15 to enter their children’s information into the Non-Filers tool.

View photos Low-income Americans and those receiving federal benefits including Social Security have more time to claim the $500-per-child bonus that went out in the first round of coronavirus stimulus checks. (Photo: Getty Creative) More

"We have coordinated outreach efforts with thousands of community-based organizations and have provided materials in more than two dozen languages," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a press release. "Given the extremely high demand for EIP [stimulus payment] assistance, we have continued to prioritize and increase resource allocations to eligible individuals, including those who may be waiting on some portion of their payment.”

The IRS said it expects these catch-up payments to be issued by mid-October. If you received your original stimulus payment by direct deposit, then any additional payment will be sent to the same account. Others will get a check in the mail.

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter. More

You can check the status of your payment by using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website. You’ll also receive a notice verifying the $500-per-child supplemental payment will be sent. You should keep the notice with your other tax records.

About 160 million Americans received a stimulus payment in the first round that started going out in April. Both Democrats and Republicans have included another round of payments in their latest stimulus package proposals, but neither side has agreed to new legislation yet.

Janna is an editor for Yahoo Money and Cashay. Follow her on Twitter @JannaHerron.

Read more:

Read more personal finance information, news, and tips on Cashay