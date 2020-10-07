Coronavirus stimulus checks: President Trump calls for second round of direct payments after derailing negotiations

President Trump called for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to Americans on Tuesday event and Wednesday morning after calling off stimulus negotiations with Democrats on Tuesday afternoon.

“If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY,” the president said in a tweet on Tuesday evening. “I am ready to sign right now.”

View photos US President Donald Trump gestures from the Truman Balcony upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) More

On Wednesday morning, he added to his push for a standalone bill on stimulus checks, tweeting: “Move Fast, I Am Waiting To Sign!” He also called for $135 billion more funding for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and $25 billion for airline relief.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke to Pelosi on Wednesday inquiring for a standalone bill for airlines but she said “Republicans blocked that bill on Friday” and asked him to review Rep. Peter DeFazio’s, D-Ore., bill, Pelosi’s spokesperson said in a tweet. Talks are ongoing.

Pelosi — who has been trying to craft legislation that could pass both the Democratic-controlled House and GOP-controlled Senate with Mnuchin returned to the negotiating table in hopes of — said that the White House is in “complete disarray,” after the presidents’ comments.

“Once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. “Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus.”

View photos Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a television interview at The US Capitol in Washington D.C. October 2, 2020. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images) More

The updated HEROES Act

The Democrats’ latest $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus proposal — which passed the House last week — includes $436 billion for state and local governments, $282 billion for education and child care, a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, an extra $600 of unemployment benefits through January, among other provisions.

The president called the updated HEROES Act a “$2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” in a tweet thread on Tuesday.

The updated HEROES Act still has a much higher price tag than the White House’s roughly $1.6 trillion proposal — even though Pelosi said the White House's latest proposal stood at $1.3 trillion, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

Sticking points for any deal between the White House and Democrats include extra unemployment benefits, funding for schools, aid for state and local governments, child care support, funding for increased testing and tracing, and funding for other appropriations.

The president previously urged Republicans to “go for the much higher numbers” than their $300 billion stimulus proposal which was rejected in the Senate. However, after a call with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Mnuchin, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earlier on Tuesday, he called on ending the talks.

McConnell previously referred to the updated HEROES Act as “another multi-trillion dollar far-left wish list with virtually all the same non-COVID-related poison pills as their last unserious bill.”