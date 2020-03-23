Coronavirus: Stevie Nicks says Harry Styles has inspired her to write new music in self-isolation

AFP via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks has shared a touching note on Twitter paying tribute to Harry Styles, as she remains in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter wrote: “I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in.”

“I am staying with my Goddaughters and my assistant Karen – and all our dogs – Lily, Luna and Mana – trying to think of creative things to do.”

“I am getting all my paintings and drawings out”, she continued, “listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ “Fine Line”) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry. Way to go H – it is your Runours [sic]”.

Nicks has not released an album since 2014’s 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, so the promise of new music is sure to have fans excited.

She has expressed her admiration for the former One Direction singer before, and the pair have also performed together on stage, including at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2019 when Styles introduced her.

Nicks’s note concluded by offering some sage words of advice for people during the social upheaval of the pandemic: “My advice for all this free time and terrible news is – Just Dance – This will pass – Love will find a way – It always does.”

