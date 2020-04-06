Coronavirus: Who steps in to run the country if Boris Johnson can't?

Downing Street has insisted that Boris Johnson remains "in charge of government" despite being admitted to hospital for coronavirus tests.

But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is effectively the deputy prime minister, will chair the government's daily COVID-19 meeting later on Monday.

Senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who is chairman of the Commons defence select committee, told Sky News: "The prime minister has made it clear he will continue strategically leading the battle against the coronavirus, but the day-to-day operations will be handed to Dominic Raab."

If Mr Johnson's hospital stay becomes prolonged, Mr Raab could assume more of the PM's responsibilities.

Before Mr Johnson contracted the coronavirus, the foreign secretary was lined up as the "designated survivor" who could step in if the PM was left incapacitated by the virus.

Mr Johnson has been in self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19 on 27 March.

This meant he could no longer front the government's daily coronavirus news conferences.

But he continued to take meetings via video conference, including a gathering of his top team of ministers on Zoom.

Mr Raab is one of a number of cabinet ministers who have led the news conferences since the crisis began.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove have also fielded questions from journalists.