Boris Johnson's dad admits breaking lockdown rules to buy a newspaper after birth of grandson

Boris Johnson’s father has admitted he broke lockdown rules to buy a newspaper after his grandson was born.

Stanley Johnson made the admission as he spoke of his delight at the birth of his 14th grandchild on April 29, who is named Wilfred after his own father, a Second World War RAF pilot.

The Prime Minister’s fiancee Carrie Symonds gave birth to the couple’s son just weeks after Boris Johnson was discharged from intensive care where he was being treated for coronavirus.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday, Stanley Johnson said he had gone out to a garage on a ‘non-essential journey’ to buy a newspaper after the couple’s son was born.

He said: “I’m thrilled that Boris and Carrie have named their boy … after my father Wilfred. It’s a wonderful strange feeling actually to see that this name is going to live on in this young boy.

“I actually broke the lockdown rule … but I went, I said ‘there’s bound to be something in the papers’ and went across to the garage …

“I said ‘I know I’m not really meant to be out buying a newspaper, I’m not sure it’s an essential journey, but I just think there’s something in the paper today about my 14th grandchild’.”

Johnson, who has previously thanked the NHS for looking after his son, also revealed that he had prayed for the PM after he was admitted to intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

“I think I was as worried as any father would be if their child is at death’s door,” he said.

“I was certainly worried, I’ve got to tell you, I make no bones about it, I said a prayer or two.”

