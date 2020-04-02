Coronavirus: Stacy's Mom songwriter Adam Schlesinger dies after testing positive for COVID-19

The co-frontman of US band Fountains of Wayne, best known for their single Stacy's Mom, has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Adam Schlesinger was fighting the illness in a New York hospital before his death on Wednesday morning, his family said in a statement.

The 52-year-old had earned an Oscar nomination in 1997 for writing the title track on That Thing You Do!, a music comedy directed by Tom Hanks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He was best known as the bass player, backing singer and co-songwriter of Fountains Of Wayne, the power pop band whose hits included Stacy's Mom and Hey Julie.

They formed in New Jersey in 1995 and were named after a lawn ornament store in the state.

He won the Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics for Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal from TV musical drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend in 2019.

It was one of his three Emmy wins.

Schlesinger won a Grammy in 2009 for his work on A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All!

He was also nominated for a Golden Globe and Tony awards during his career.

Hanks paid tribute to the songwriter on Twitter, adding he would not have launched his Playtone record label and production company without Schlesinger's help.

The actor, who himself tested positive for coronavirus , described the musician as a "One-der".

Hanks added: "Lost him to COVID-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx."

Chris Carrabba, from the band Dashboard Confessional, tweeted: "I am grasping for the right words.

"My dear friend Adam Schlesinger has passed away from COVID-19."

Carrabba added: "I knew him best as a mentor, and a friend.

"We must take this seriously. People are sick and dying. It is hard to stay locked indoors but lives will be saved. Take care of each other. Rest In Peace, my dear friend."

Aline Brosh McKenna is co-creator of the TV musical comedy-drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which Schlesinger wrote songs for.

Story continues

She wrote on Twitter: "Adam was so funny, so kind, so opinionated, so clever, so passionate. We worked together and agreed and disagreed and rejoiced and bemoaned and celebrated and it felt extra sweet for me because I'd known him so long.

"I love that guy. I love all the memories."

McKenna also shared a song he sent to her and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom.

Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins said he was "really sweet and beyond talented".

She tweeted: "I'm heartbroken to hear about Adam Schlesinger's passing. He was one of the 1st people I ever co-wrote a song with and we went on the road with Fountains of Wayne back in the day. He was really sweet and beyond talented. My heart goes out to his family and band mates."

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Spreaker

Acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren said: "RIP Adam Schlesinger. Love and prayers to his family. Thank U for the songs."

Schlesinger was divorced and is survived by his two daughters.

The number of people who have died in the US after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to 3,393 , surpassing China's 3,305 reported fatalities.