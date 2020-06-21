Coronavirus spreading faster in French Guyana, says French PM

PARIS (Reuters) - The coronavirus has been spreading faster in the last 10 days in French Guyana and the French government is not ruling out imposing a new lockdown on the French overseas territory, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's office also said in the statement that the government would be stepping up its resources to tackle the virus in the region.







(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Edmund Blair)