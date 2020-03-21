Coronavirus sport news LIVE: Tokyo Olympics news as calls grow to postpone Games, Hamilton in isolation

Getty Images

Welcome to the Evening Standard's LIVE coverage as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have an enormous impact on sport across the globe.

Latest coronavirus sports news:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Can’t see the blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

A joint announcement from the Football Association, Premier League, EFL, Women's Super League and Women's Championship confirmed the professional game would be postponed in England until April 3 at the earliest.

The postponement takes in England's two friendlies against Italy and Denmark on March 27 and 31.

"This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus," a statement said.

"It will also apply to all England team fixtures at every level and all FA competitions including the FA Cup and the Women's FA Cup, along with academy and youth-team matches.

"The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities. Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today's action.

"However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season's domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so."