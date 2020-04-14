Coronavirus: Speeding driver hits 151mph in police chase during COVID-19 lockdown

A motorist was caught speeding 151mph as the coronavirus lockdown left many UK roads empty over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Scotland Yard posted video footage of a pursuit on the M1 near London, where speeds reached more than double the limit during the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

A driver was also caught travelling at 97mph in a 40mph zone on the A10, and four other motorists were spotted clocking over 100mph on the A13.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox tweeted footage of the M1 pursuit: "Extreme speeds this wkend in #London. Many enforced including 97mph (40) on #A10.

"This driver reached 151mph on #M1 before decamping car & evading on foot. We will do upmost to identify & take action."

He added: "Surely objective of a journey is to go safely from A-B?

"Yet these drivers are prepared to risk their and other peoples lives & now have consequences to their licence.

"A complacent it won't happen to me mindset!"

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said last week that drivers have been taking advantage of quieter roads, with four in 10 cars breaking the speed limit.

He said there had been a large decrease in the number of vehicles around, but that the number of people speeding had doubled.

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker.

Two other police forces have also reported an increase in speeding and warned drivers not to be irresponsible during the pandemic.

North Wales Police caught a driver travelling at 113mph on the A55 at Northop, and another driving at 101mph on the A5 near Corwen.

A BMW was clocked travelling at 132mph on the A168 at Asenby, near Thirsk, by North Yorkshire Police.