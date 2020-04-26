Coronavirus: Spanish children enjoy fresh air for first time in six weeks as lockdown is eased

Children in Spain have enjoyed their first taste of freedom in six weeks after being allowed to leave their homes with the easing of one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

The relaxation came as the country, which was among the worst hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic, reported its lowest daily rise in coronavirus deaths in more than a month.

Youthful cries of joy and the rattle of bikes and scooters on pavements heralded the ending of the 44-day confinement of under-14s, which started when the government declared a state of emergency on 14 March.

Under the rules, children will be allowed one hour of supervised outdoor activity each day between 9 am and 9pm, within 1km of their home, and social distancing must be observed.

It has also been announced that Spaniards will be allowed to leave their homes for short walks and exercise starting on 2 May, having previously only been permitted to go out for essential shopping or to go to work that cannot be done from home.

Spain's Health Ministry said on Sunday that 288 more people had died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the lowest daily rise in fatalities in the past month.

It brought the country's total number of deaths to 23,190, while the overall number of cases rose to 207,634.

Spain has registered the third highest number of COVID-19 deaths, after the US and Italy.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "Maximum caution will be our guideline for the rollback.

"We must be very prudent because there is no manual, no road map to follow."

In France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said he will unveil the "national de-confinement strategy" on Tuesday.

It follows weeks of work by experts on how to strike a balance between restarting the economy and preventing a second wave of infections that could overwhelm intensive care units.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, whose country was the first in Europe to see a large-scale outbreak, is also expected to announce more details about easing the lockdown in the coming days.

Meanwhile, two mink farms in the Netherlands have been cordoned off after two of the animals tested positive for COVID-19.

In the US, thousands flocked to the beach in California defying stay-at-home orders.

President Donald Trump also said his press briefings are "not worth the time and effort" , after he faced criticism and ridicule for suggesting disinfectant could be injected into COVID-19 patients to kill the disease.

It is a very different story in India , where millions who have been without work for weeks are facing hunger as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

The most vulnerable are daily wage earners, contract workers and migrant labourers who have been without work and earnings since the country was shut down on 25 March.

China has reported only a handful of new cases and no new deaths for the eleventh day in a row.

It brings the country's official count to 82,827 infected people.

China also said it has 1,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus but do not have any symptoms.

They are under medical observation but not included in the confirmed case count.