Coronavirus: Spain's death toll rises by 514 in one day to 2,696

The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain has risen by 514 to 2,696, with more than 6,000 new cases also reported.

There have now been 39,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, up from 33,089 on Monday.

The coronavirus has continued to surge in Spain , forcing a nationwide lockdown that has closed shops and bars and prevented more than 46 million people from leaving their homes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Funeral homes have been left well over capacity as hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of critically ill patients, meaning an ice rink at the Palacio de Hielo shopping mall in Madrid is now being used as a makeshift morgue.

Members of the country's military emergency unit have been seen leaving the venue in protective suits.

Spain had also seen a significant rise in cases on Monday, with 4,517 more people diagnosed with COVID-19.

That spike came despite signs that the upward trend in other European nations may be levelling off, with Germany saying its infection curve could have been flattened by social distancing measures.

Italy - the country with the world's worst outbreak - reported 602 more deaths on Monday, taking the total to 6,077, however it was the lowest rise in percentage terms (8%) since the illness emerged there on 21 February.

But both Germany and Italy have acknowledged it is still too early to confirm whether trends were being reversed, following a warning from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the virus was still "accelerating".

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the global body, made the bleak assessment as the number of cases continued to increase across Europe and the US.

On Tuesday morning, a WHO spokeswoman said the US could be on course to become the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been more than 46,000 COVID-19 cases reported in America, and the spokeswoman said the deadly disease had the potential to spread across the country just as it has done in Europe.

Story continues

Cases in New York State alone have surged to more than 20,000, with more than 12,000 cases in New York City and more than 150 deaths state-wide.

New York's governor Andrew Cuomo has announced two experimental medical interventions in a bid to battle back against the illness before more sophisticated therapies are developed.

Health officials are planning to collect plasma from people who have recovered after contracting coronavirus and inject the antibody-rich fluid into patients still battling COVID-19.

Another therapy involves antibody testing in order to send survivors back to work.

Mr Cuomo told reporters: "There have been tests that show when a person is injected with the antibodies, that then stimulates and promotes their immune system against that disease."

He said the test "shows promise", but added that it was "only a trial for people who are in a serious condition".

President Donald Trump has said a clinical trial for the possible treatment of COVID-19 will begin in New York shortly, and has reiterated his belief that a combination of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin could see off the disease.

But while the US leader remains optimistic about treatments for the virus, he has cast some doubt on whether social distancing and financial measures are having a positive impact.

"We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," he said.

"America will again and soon be open for business.

"We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem."

More follows...