Coronavirus: Spain deaths surge by 832 in 24 hours

The number of people to have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Spain has surged by 832 to 5,690.

A further 8,189 cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 72,248.

Professor Julio Mayol, medical director at the Clinico San Carlos Hospital in Madrid, has told Sky News he fears more and more healthcare professionals fighting the illness will become infected.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He said: "It is a bad situation, it is really bad and it is getting worse day by day, because the number of positive COVID-19 patients is increasing.

"We have a large number of patients, and the problem is we can't increase the room available.

"We can provide them with more beds, but we need personal protection equipment (PPE), and there is a global shortage, and this is makes it very difficult for us to send healthcare workers to battle on the frontline without the adequate equipment."

Professor Mayol continued: "Secondly, healthcare professionals are getting infected. I estimate it could be as many as 25% in the near future if we don't do something.

"Right now two of my closest collaborators are COVID-19 positive, so it is becoming a nightmare.

"Many of our doctors have been admitted, even those fighting the virus.

"Nurses are also a major problem for us, especially those in the intensive care units.

"If we don't get the right personnel to handle these ICU patients, its going to be almost impossible to increase the number of ICU beds, because we won't have trained personnel to take care of our patients."

The rise in Spain came as German chancellor Angela Merkel thanked people in her country for being largely compliant during the lockdown there.

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has continued to increase, with Ms Merkel's chief of staff saying the shutdown would not be eased before 20 April.

Story continues

The German chancellor said in her weekly podcast: "When I see today how almost everyone has completely changed their behaviour, how the vast majority of you really do avoid any unnecessary contact, precisely because it can also contain a risk of infection, then I would simply like to say: thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart."

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Spreaker

Northern Cyprus reported its first death from the coronavirus on Saturday after a 67-year old German tourist died in hospital in Nicosia, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency.

The German man also suffered from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure, Anadolu said.

The agency, citing a government statement on Saturday, said the total number of cases in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) had risen to 61.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has urged the European Union to launch a "recovery bond" to help fund the response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying failure to tackle the emergency would be a "tragic mistake" for the bloc.

In an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday, Mr Conte said a common debt instrument was needed to spearhead a European recovery and reinvestment plan to support the economy of the whole area.