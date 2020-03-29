Coronavirus: Spain deaths rise by 838 to 6,528

The number of people to have died after testing positive for the coronavirus in Spain has risen to 6,528 after 838 more people died.

Another 6,549 cases have been reported in the country, bringing the total there to 78,797.

The latest figures show the daily number of deaths recorded in Spain has more than doubled since last Sunday, when 394 fatalities were confirmed.

Spain deaths confirmed each day:

Sunday 29 March: 838

Saturday 28 March: 889

Friday 27 March: 769

Thursday 26 March: 655

Wednesday 25 March: 738

Tuesday 24 March: 514

Monday 23 March: 462

Sunday 22 March: 394

It comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 3,965 to 52,547, a government federal agency has said in the country.

Another 64 deaths have been recorded, bring the total there to 389.

The Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention, said the data doesn't provide complete picture because readings from the regional states Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and Saarland are not included.

