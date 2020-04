Spain’s death toll for coronavirus has surpassed 20,000, according to the health ministry.

The new total came after the number of people who have died after contracting Covid-19 rose by 565, the government said on Saturday. ​

More than 191,700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country to date, according to the latest figures.

The number of confirmed infections is up from 188,068 on Friday.

