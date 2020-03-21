Coronavirus: Spain death toll jumps by 324 in biggest one-day rise

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain has jumped to 1,326 on Saturday, up from 1,002 in the country's biggest one-day rise so far.

According to data from the Health Ministry, the number of registered cases in the country also rose to 24,926, from 19,980 announced on Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Spain is the second worst-hit country in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic, after Italy, which has reported over 47,000 confirmed cases and 4,032 deaths.

The new figures come after Spanish authorities said they would turn a conference centre in Madrid into a giant military hospital for coronavirus patients on Friday.

According to Reuters, around 5,500 hospital beds will be set up inside the IFEMA conference centre located on the oustkirts of the city to help cope with the surge in cases expected.



