Coronavirus: What is social distancing and will it stop the outbreak spreading in the UK?

Boris Johnson has told the public that all non-essential travel in the UK should be stopped.

This includes “social distancing measures” such as working from home where possible and not going to any pubs, restaurants or theatres.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also suggested anyone over the age of 70 might have to self-isolate for a period of months, even if they don’t have symptoms, in a bid to curb the outbreak.

The government’s Coronavirus Action Plan recognises that as the UK starts to see more cases, and more widespread community transmission of the virus, further measures to reduce the contact people have with each other may be needed, including social distancing.

But what does social distancing mean and will it prevent the outbreak from spreading further? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is social distancing?

According to Public Health England (PHE), the coronavirus can be spread when people with it have close, sustained contact with others who are not infected. This typically means spending more than 15 minutes within two metres of an infected person, such as talking to someone for instance

This is why the government is asking people who have the infection to self-isolate at home and not to go out and about where they can pass it on. However, on its own self-isolation may not be enough to slow the spread of a virus.

PHE states that social distancing refers to a number of measures that would reduce socialising in public places. This could include entertainment or sports events, reducing the use of non-essential public transport and recommending more people work from home.

What has the government said about social distancing?

On the government’s website, it outlines guidance on social distancing for people in the UK.

It states that the guidance is “for everyone, including children” and advises “on social distancing measures we should all be taking to reduce social interaction between people in order to reduce the transmission of coronavirus”.

These measures include avoiding contact with a person who is showing symptoms of the virus, working from home where possible and avoiding gatherings with friends and family.

“It is intended for use in situations where people are living in their own homes, with or without additional support from friends, family and carers,” the government said.

“We are advising those who are at increased risk of severe illness from coronavirus (Covid-19) to be particularly stringent in following social distancing measures.”

On the government’s website, it includes a list of the people in the high-risk category. Click here for more information.

On 12 March, the government announced it was moving out of the “contain” phase into the “delay” phase.

“In the coming weeks, we will be introducing further social distancing measures for older and vulnerable people, asking them to self-isolate regardless of symptoms,” the government said.

How will these measures help prevent the spread of the infection?

By limiting the amount of contact people have with each other, PHE states that it is possible to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

The organisation adds that social distancing is not a new concept, explaining that these measures are “well-established and have been discussed and planned for many years,” including as part of the Government’s preparations for a flu pandemic.

How has public transport been affected?

It was recently announced that Transport for London will run a reduced service in the capital so that critical workers can still make essential journeys throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

From Friday 20 March, the Waterloo and City line and the Night Tube were no longer running.

Furthermore, up to 40 London Underground stations that do not interchange with other lines are to be closed until further notice.

The transport secretary recently suggested that airlines, railway operators and bus companies could be temporarily nationalised to ensure transport keeps running.

How have schools been impacted?

Having previously decided to keep schools open despite requesting that people work from home if possible, it was recently announced that schools in England would be shut from Friday 20 March until further notice.

However, children of key workers will still be able to go to school if their parents are required to work.

The move, which was unveiled by education secretary Gavin Williamson, followed Scotland and Wales.

According to Great Ormond Street Hospital, current evident shows that although children are able to contract the coronavirus, “very few children will develop a severe infection with Covid-19, whether they are immune-compromised or not”.

PHE adds that the current evidence “is that children with coronavirus get much less severe symptoms than adults”.

The organisation previously acknowledged that closing schools would be disruptive for both children and parents and said it was working with the Department for Education to look at alternative ways to deliver education and classes and reduce the impact on examinations.

How long will social distancing go on for?

On Friday 20 March, it was reported that the UK could face close to a year of social distancing measures in an effort to safeguard the NHS’s ability to cope with the coronavirus.

If you have any coronavirus symptoms, contact the online NHS 111 service and do not visit your GP or hospital.

