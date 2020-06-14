Will coronavirus slump lead to a broadsheet revival for the Guardian?

I’ve read my four column inches relating to classical music in Friday’s G2 Film & Music section. I’ve got to be honest, after excellent editorials (The Guardian view on the return of live music: hope and longing, 7 June) and open letters (UK orchestras may not survive coronavirus pandemic, conductors warn, 10 June) about the importance and difficulties of classical music, I had hoped for more.

Paul Michell

Bristol





• Wondered recently why I have two subscriptions to your paper – Kindle daily and Saturday print edition. But your editorial on the cabinet (The Guardian view on the cabinet: a paucity of talent, 11 June) made it all worthwhile. So spot-on.

Patricia Toy

Glenrothes, Fife





• Brilliant graphic on your front page showing the fall in Britain’s GDP in April (UK GDP falls by record 20.4% in April as lockdown paralyses economy, 12 June). Will we need a broadsheet Guardian again in a month’s time so that you can fit in the next graph?

Patrick Hancock

London





• I take issue with complaint from Ursula Hutchinson about the new format of The Archers (Letters, 12, June). Susan Carter as a presenter on Radio Borchester is inspired. I gather there is a vacancy at LBC following the removal of Nigel Farage. I think I know the ideal candidate.

Dr Martin Price

Dinas Powys, Vale of Glamorgan





• Over our first cup of coffee on Saturday morning we reached question 10 in The quiz by Thomas Eaton (13 June) and I asked my wife: “What links: aspirin; cinnamon; cork; quinine?” Her immediate response: “Gin and tonic.” Much laughter ensued.

Rob Stephenson

Kilmersdon, Somerset





