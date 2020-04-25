Coronavirus: Ski slope snow cannons used to spray disinfectant onto Italian streets

Euronews/YouTube

Snow cannons that are normally used to top up ski slopes are spraying disinfectant on streets and buildings in the Alps region of Italy in an attempt to kill the coronavirus.

The machines are being repurposed during the crisis and mounted on lorries that go around the towns cleaning the roads before lockdown measures are eased.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Other parts of the world, including France and Tehran, have also sprayed disinfectant in streets in recent weeks.

In Spain, farmers in masks, gloves and protective suits have volunteered to drive tractors loaded with disinfectant through towns and villages.

Last month a drone was used above Indonesia’s second-largest city Surabaya to disperse clouds of disinfectant in the sky, and aerial spraying has been carried out in India and China.

Read more

How to help the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus

How to feel less anxious about the coronavirus

How to be productive when working from home during coronavirus

Which countries around the world has coronavirus spread to?

The dirty truth about washing your hands



In the town of Val Gardena, Italy, the snow cannons have blasted tons of diluted hydrogen peroxide on roads, walls and buildings.

Italy, which has Europe’s highest death toll from coronavirus, is expected to soon have some lockdown restrictions lifted.

In Spain, neighbours warned one another to keep their pets indoors on days when disinfectant was being sprayed.

Workers in China have also been seen spraying the underground system, cars, shops and streets.

Read more

Cleaning products as bad for lungs as smoking 20 cigarettes a day