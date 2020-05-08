Coronavirus: Six-week-old baby among latest to die with COVID-19

A six-week-old baby has become one of the latest to die after testing positive for the coronavirus.

NHS England said the baby was among 332 people who have died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in England's hospitals to 22,764.

The oldest patient was 103, and 22 of the 332 people - aged between 40 and 96 - had no known underlying health conditions.

Figures are released daily but they often include uncounted deaths from days or even weeks ago.

This is due to the time it takes for the presence of COVID-19 to be confirmed, for post-mortem examinations to be processed, and for data to be validated.

Of the 332 deaths announced today, 58 were from 7 May, 124 from 6 May and 41 from 5 May.

A further 21 took place between 1-4 May, 72 were in April and the other 16 were in March, with the earliest on 11 March.

Public Health Wales has said 1,090 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, an increase of 28 on Thursday's figures.

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland has increased by five to 427 and in Scotland, the number of deaths among those confirmed to have had COVID-19 has increased by 49 to 1,811.

The number of deaths involving COVID-19 that have been registered across the UK now stands at 33,021, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his "road map" for easing the lockdown in a broadcast to the nation at 7pm on Sunday.

But it appears there could be slightly different rules in each part of the UK, after announcements from the leaders of the Welsh and Scottish governments suggested deviation.

Earlier, it was announced that Wales will remain in lockdown for another three weeks to avoid "a return of the virus" - but restrictions will be eased slightly from Monday.

Scotland is likely to see alterations to the exercise restrictions, while those in Northern Ireland have been told there will be only "nuanced changes".