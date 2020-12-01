Coronavirus: Shisha bar hit with £2,000 fine after 20 people found smoking inside

South Yorkshire Police in raid on Sheffield shisha bar (South Yorkshire Police)

A shisha bar has been fined £2,000 for breaching coronavirus restrictions after a police raid found 20 customers clandestinely smoking pipes inside.

The venue in Sheffield had been the subject of repeated complaints – and council visits – before officers took action.

All those present were hit with £200 fixed penalty notices while some 70 pipes were confiscated, South Yorkshire Police said.

Inspector John Mallows, from the force's city centre neighbourhood team, did not name the venue, in the city’ s Wicker area, but said: "Individuals who seek to ignore the rules and put both theirs and other lives at risk will face enforcement action."

In a statement online, he added: “We want the public to know that police and local authorities will take action to address Covid-19 breaches and the warrant is one example of our partnership working to tackle repeated issues.”

Meanwhile, the owner of a hair salon which has been repeatedly fined for staying open has now been closed down and summoned to court.

Sinead Quinn, owner of Quinn Blakey Hairdressing in the village of Oakenshaw near Bradford, repeatedly told police and council officials that, under the terms of Magna Carta, they had no right to shut her business down.

After wracking up fines worth £27,000 for continually reopening, she has now been hit with a closure order meaning anyone found on the premises could be sent to prison.

