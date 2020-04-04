Coronavirus: Ship whose captain was sacked for raising alarm sees more infections

The number of crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt who have tested positive for the coronavirus has risen 13 per cent in the past 24 hours to 155, two days after the aircraft carrier's captain was dismissed for raising concerns about the outbreak on board.

Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his command after warning superiors about the danger of Covid-19 spreading among his crew – a message that was then leaked.

He wrote: "We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset – our Sailors."

The acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, relieved him of his duties as a result.

However, Capt Crozier was given a standing ovation by his crew, who chanted his name as he left the ship for the last time on Friday.

