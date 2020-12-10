Coronavirus: The seven worst-hit London boroughs

A worker wearing a protective face mask walks past the Bank of England in the City of London (REUTERS)

London is facing the harshest tier of coronavirus restrictions, as the newest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show it has the highest rate of cases in England.

The capital is one of just three regions where the number of Covid-19 cases are rising, according to the latest weekly surveillance reports from PHE.

Across the city, there were 191.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 6 December, up from 158.1 in the week before.

Ministers are warning Londoners to follow the current restrictions closely or face being put in tier 2, which London mayor Sadiq Khan said would be “catastrophic” for the hospitality sector.

Which areas in London are being hit the hardest by Covid-19?

Havering

The case rate in Havering stands at 379.5 per 100,000 people as of 5 December, an increase of 31.3 per cent from the week before. This makes it the worst rate of any London borough and the ninth worst of any local authority in England.

983 new cases were reported in the borough in the seven days to 5 December, an increase from 746 in the previous week.

Havering Council warned residents on Thursday that the capital is at “risk of tighter restrictions if we don’t take action to stop the spread”.

It said in a tweet: “Do your bit by sticking to the tier 2 rules, wearing a mask, keeping space and washing your hands frequently.

Waltham Forest

Waltham Forest saw a surge in cases of 891 in the week to 5 December, and its rate per 100,000 has increased by 55.0 per cent to 321.7.

On 4 December, 163 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the borough, the highest figure ever reported there.

The council put out a red alert on its website, warning residents: “Cases of Covid-19 are high and rising in Waltham Forest. Do not mix with others indoors and remember hands, face, space.”

Council leader Clare Coghill said on Wednesday that the spike in cases was “extremely concerning”, adding that residents should “understand the consequences” if infections rates cannot be kept down.

She said in a statement: “if cases continue to rise, the Government will choose to move us into tier 3 and increase the restrictions on all our lives.

“It has never been more important to follow the rules to prevent the spread, get tested and self-isolate when you need to.”

Barking & Dagenham

The London borough of Barking and Dagenham has seen its case rate rise to 315.2, an increase from 256.9 the week before.

It recorded 671 new coronavirus cases in the week to 5 December, according to data from PHE.

The new figures come as Barking and Dagenham council are rolling out rapid Covid-19 tests so families can visit their loved ones in care homes this Christmas.

Councillor Darren Rodwell said in the council’s weekly coronavirus update on Thursday: “I have to say that this is probably the worst video I’ve had to do thus far, and the figures are so going the wrong way.

“Obviously, it’s a difficult time for everyone. But everyone has to see, I am appealing to you directly, that whilst you may want to go around and see loved ones, you are endangering them if they are elderly or vulnerable.

“I know you want to go out shopping, but the supermarket areas are big spreaders, if people are not conforming to what’s being asked of them.”

Redbridge

The case rate in Redbridge has actually reduced to 300.4, down 1.9 per cent from 306.3 the week before. However, it remains one of the top seven London boroughs with highest rates of coronavirus infections in the capital.

The council continues to advise residents to wash their hands frequently, wear a face covering and maintain social distancing to “keep your loved ones safe”.

Newham

Newham’s case rate has increased by 11.8 per cent from 237.6, reaching 265.6 per 100,000 people in the week to 5 December. It also recorded 938 new coronavirus cases in that week, according to PHE data.

The council tweeted on Thursday: “Help keep Newham safe, follow the rules in place, and remember hands, face, space.”

Bexley

The London borough of Bexley saw a surge in Covid-19 cases in the week to 5 December. Its case rate now stands at 261.4, a 20.2 per cent increase from 217.5 the week prior.

Bexley has had the highest number of weekly coronavirus cases in south east London for a month, recording a total of 5,670 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

The council reported in a breakdown of cases in the borough that Blackfen and Lamorbey has the highest seven-day infection rate in Bexley, with 387 cases per 100,000 people.

Other areas with high infection rates include Barnehurst with 334 and Bexleyheath with 321.

Councillor Teresa O’Neill said in a message to Bexley residents: “Unless we act now Bexley, along with the whole of London, will enter ‘Tier 3 Very High Alert level’ when the government review the tiers next week.

“We all need to do all we can to stick to the rules, to keep each other safe and reduce the number of cases.”

She also advised school children to “resist the temptation to socialise before or after school” and asked residents to limit their travel to areas in a higher tier.

Tower Hamlets

The seventh London borough with the highest case rate in the capital is Tower Hamlets, with 242 cases per 100,000 people.

This marks an increase of 20.5 per cent from 200.8 the week before.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said the tiering decision for London is “not inevitable” and advised people to change their behaviour to ensure case rates stay down or are reduced.

He told the Downing Street press conference: “It’s individuals’ behaviour that can make the biggest difference in keeping case rates down so these decisions are not inevitable.

“The decisions on tiering and the measures that need to be taken depend on how people respond and how people behave.”

