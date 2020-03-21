Coronavirus: Self-isolating workers can get digital sicknotes

Employees unable to work because of coronavirus can now access a digital sick note without having to go to the doctor.

The online service aims to reduce the pressure on GP surgeries, while avoiding the need for people self-isolating to leave their homes.

The isolation note can be provided as evidence to an employer that a person has been advised to self-quarantine due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

This is either because they have symptoms or they live with someone who has them, and so cannot work.

The notes can be accessed through the NHS website and NHS 111 online.

After answering a few simple questions, an isolation note will be emailed to the user.

If they do not have an email address, they can have the note sent to a trusted family member or friend, or directly to their employer.

The service can also be used to generate an isolation note on behalf of someone else.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "It is absolutely vital we do everything we can to ease the burden on our healthcare professionals, allowing them to spend as much time as possible with those patients that need them most.

"Digital isolation notes will provide reassurance to those self-isolating and their employers while also reducing the pressure on our NHS, so they can continue doing all they can to protect the people of this country and save lives."

For the first seven days off work, employees can self-certify so they do not need a note.

After that, employers may ask for evidence of sickness absence.

If people can work from home and feel well enough, they do not need an isolation note.

The service can be accessed via https://111.nhs.uk/isolation-note/ or https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/, as well as via the NHS app.