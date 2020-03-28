Coronavirus: Scottish Secretary Alister Jack self-isolating after showing symptoms

Conservative cabinet member Alister Jack has said he is self-isolating after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Mr Jack, the Scottish Secretary, said he has not been tested for COVID-19 and his symptoms are a mild temperature and a cough.

The Conservative MP for Dumfries and Galloway said: "In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus.

"In line with medical guidance, I am self-isolating and working from home."

Mr Jack's self-isolation comes after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Johnson, 55, said in a video message on Friday morning: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus."

He added: "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus."

US President Donald Trump has wished the prime minister a "speedy recovery".

Boris Johnson's chief medical officer Chris Whitty is also self-isolating after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Professor Whitty said that he would be staying at home for the next seven days in a statement on Twitter on Friday.

Hundreds of frontline NHS staff will be tested this weekend to find out if they have the coronavirus, as the government moves to ramp up testing for the disease among healthcare workers.

Michael Gove announced that increased COVID-19 antigen testing, developed in partnership with UK businesses, research institutes and universities, will be rolled out immediately to those working in hospitals and social care.

New pictures have been released from inside London's Excel centre, where an enormous temporary hospital is being built.

Rows upon rows of cubicles have revealed the expected scale of the explosion in numbers of coronavirus patients.

Efforts are being ramped up to ensure the NHS Nightingale Hospital can open next week.