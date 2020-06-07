Coronavirus: Scotland reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time since lockdown

Scotland has reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since lockdown began back in March.

The number remains at 2,415, according to the Scottish government's figures.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Scotland have risen by 18 to 15,621, with 646 patients currently in hospital with the disease - 16 of whom were in intensive care as of last night.

Scotland's health secretary Jeane Freeman urged caution however, and reminded that the number of deaths reported at the weekend is often lower.

Northern Ireland also posted no new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and six new cases.