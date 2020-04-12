Children's commissioner: Schools should consider opening during summer holidays post-coronavirus

Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield said schools should consider opening in some form over the six-week summer holidays to help children catch up. (Picture: PA)

Schools should consider opening in some way over the summer holidays so children can catch up and their families can get back to work, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said.

Anne Longfield told the Observer that schools could be vital for families during the six-week summer holiday as the country works to recover from the coronavirus lockdown.

“It would be really valuable, if the scientific advice says they can, to have schools consider opening in some form over the summer holidays to help children learn and catch up but also to offer them a safe place to play and socialise with friends,” Longfield told the newspaper.

“It would also provide vital childcare for families who need to get their incomes back up as they, hopefully, return to work.”

Her comments come after ministers were urged to address public concerns about coronavirus — including school closures — following an unprecedented number of petitions.

Petitions Committee chairwoman Catherine McKinnell sent letters to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson among others pressing for answers to more than 60,000 questions submitted by members of the public.

More than two million people have signed more than 50 parliamentary petitions relating to Covid-19, discussing issues including school closures, exam results, how long a lockdown might last and key worker definitions.

But despite the Children’s Commissioner’s calls, some education experts have disagreed over the idea of schools opening during the summer holidays.

Margaret Morrissey, founder of Parents Outloud, told the Observer that cancelling summer holidays would cause more confusion and disruption.

The National Education Union (NEU) has called for any policy decisions on schools to be based on research and scientific enquiry.

Joint General Secretary Kevin Courtney previously said: “Everyone wants schools to be re-opened as soon as is safely possible.

“This can only happen on the basis of sound scientific reasoning that school closure is no longer necessary for the suppression of Covid-19.”

