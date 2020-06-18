Coronavirus: Schools in Northern Ireland to have one-metre social distancing rule

Schools in Northern Ireland will have a social distancing rule of one metre rather than two metres when they reopen in August, it has been announced.

The measure will allow class sizes to return to almost normal levels, said First Minister Arlene Foster.

Also hair salons, barbers and nail bars can reopen on 6 July.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The moves were agreed by ministers in the powersharing executive during a meeting on Thursday.

The decision to cut social distancing in schools is in contrast to the approach taken in Westminster where the government is keeping the two-metre rule but it is under review.

The Northern Ireland executive had announced earlier this week that pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, cafes and coffee shops can reopen on 3 July.

Indoor pubs and bars opening on that date will have to primarily function as restaurants and offer substantial meals with table service.

From 26 June, caravan parks, campsites and self-contained tourist accommodation will be able to reopen.