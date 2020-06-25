Coronavirus: These are the new rules businesses must implement to reopen

Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, hotels and historic sites will have to keep customers' details for 21 days under plans to limit the spread of coronavirus.

New guidance for England has been issued to businesses that are allowed to reopen from 4 July so they remain "COVID secure" as lockdown rules are relaxed.

The guidance includes advice on Boris Johnson's reduction of the two-metre rule to one metre if two is not viable - but only with "risk mitigation" such as face masks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The government has provided advice for four different types of businesses: restaurants, pubs and bars, "close contact services" such as hairdressers, spas and tailors, hotels, and "heritage locations" such as churches and historic houses.

All of them must keep a temporary record of customers for 21 days and help NHS Test and Trace with requests for that data if needed.

Here are the new rules for different businesses

Restaurants, bars, pubs and takeaways:

Close contact services (hairdressers, beauty salons, tattoo studios, spas, massage therapy and tailors):

Hotels and guest accommodation:

Heritage locations (historic buildings, monuments, sites, parks, gardens):

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker