Coronavirus Has Ruined My Sense Of Taste And Smell For Months

To say I am food-obsessed is an understatement.

From the time I had teeth with which to chew, I was an avid eater. As a child, my parents knew that when I asked what time it was, what I really meant was: is it lunchtime yet. This passion for eating grew as I did, and I became a food blogger – yes, I’m one of those annoying Instagrammers who shares everything I put into my mouth – before making a career in food marketing. I even wrote my own cookbook for guests at my wedding five years ago.

And yet, here I am, 38 years and thousands of meals later, almost unable to eat due to parosmia, a disorder which has completely distorted my sense of taste and smell. Never heard of it? Neither had I. Until I contracted coronavirus.

When lockdown hit in March, so too did coronavirus in our household. My husband barely had any symptoms, while my daughter had a cough and one night of a fever. I, however, had every symptom going for three weeks. When I was starting to finally feel more normal, I realised I had lost my sense of taste and smell. Friends joked this was the worst thing that could happen to someone like me, but no one could know what would follow.

In June, after believing that the virus had been out of my system for two months, I suddenly started to smell very strange and unpleasant smells. I noticed that coffee, onions and garlic in particular all smelled wrong – worse than wrong, almost rotten. Cleaning products, shampoos, soaps and fruit all started to smell bad too, like sour vomit. I couldn’t quite work out what was going on, and no one else could smell what I was smelling. I knew something wasn’t right.

Cereal, bread, chocolate, fruit, peanut butter, rice, potatoes – everything all tasted the way I might expect faeces to taste.

