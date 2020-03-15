Rudy Gobert says he's feeling better, urges public to avoid making his mistakes with coronavirus

The NBA’s first coronavirus patient is getting better and is trying to tell people how to avoid the mistakes that put him in this situation.

Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz center whose positive COVID-19 test prompted the NBA to suspend operations last week, posted a video addressing the situation as he remains quarantined with the virus.

Rudy Gobert’s message about coronavirus

The video was posted through the NBA:

A transcript of Gobert’s video:

Hey, what’s up everyone? It’s Rudy Gobert. Just wanted to give you guys a little update. I’m going to start by saying thank you to all of the people that have been supportive and for all the positive energy. It really means a lot. As for myself, I’ve been feeling a little better every single day thanks to the healthcare people of Utah and Oklahoma City and all of the great people around me. As you may already know, I just want to make sure to remind you guys to keep washing your hands frequently with soap and water. Try to avoid touching your face, your nose, your eyes, and, of course, try to avoid making any unnecessary contact with people. It’s all about protecting yourself and the people around you. I wish I would have took this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else is going to do so, because we can do it together. Take care and stay safe.

Those mistakes Gobert mentioned are reports that the French big man was “careless” during the days leading up to his positive test, touching other players and their belongings as well as his now-infamous recorder touching.

Gobert’s coronavirus test precipitated the shutdown of the sports world

Gobert testing positive for coronavirus ended up being a catalyst for the shutdown of an entire industry. The NBA announced it was suspending its season minutes after Gobert’s diagnosis was reported, and the NHL, NCAA, MLB, MLS and several other leagues had followed suit within 48 hours.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

The decision likely ended up doing significant good, as Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and an unnamed Detroit Pistons player also ended up testing positive for the virus. Players and coaches in the English Premier League, college basketball and the New York Yankees’ organization have also tested positive.

Gobert has done his best to show remorse for the situation, publicly apologizing for endangering lives and donating $500,000 to Jazz arena workers and other people affected by coronavirus.

Rudy Gobert says he is feeling better. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

