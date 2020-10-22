Coronavirus restrictions mapped: Which tier is your area in?

Millions of people across England are entering tougher coronavirus restrictions this week in response to rising infection rates and hospital admissions.

Since 12 October, the government has divided the country into three Covid-19 alert levels: medium, also known as tier 1; high, also known as tier 2; or very high risk, referred to as tier 3.

Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire will join Merseyside under the strictest restrictions, including tougher rules on household mixing and the closure of pubs which don’t serve food, as they move up to tier 3.

Under the latest changes announced by Matt Hancock, Slough, Stoke-on-Trent and Coventry are to move up to tier 2 and face new rules including a ban on mixing between households indoors. They join several major cities including Newcastle, London, Nottingham and Birmingham on the high alert level.

Every area of England which his not rated high or very high is categorised as medium risk, which means they are under the baseline coronavirus restrictions announced by Boris Johnson in September

The three-tier system is only in force in England and has not been adopted by Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Check the map below to find out which tier of restrictions your local area is under.