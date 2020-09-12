Which coronavirus restrictions have been imposed or eased, and where?

Tough new Covid-19 lockdown measures banning people from mixing in homes and gardens will be imposed on Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell, in response to rocketing infection rates.

The Government also announced the easing of restrictions in Leicester and a number of areas being taken off the watchlist.

But which areas are facing new restrictions and where are they being eased?

– What new restrictions have been imposed?

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced on Friday that Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull were being made areas of national intervention due to rising infections.

From Tuesday residents in Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell must not meet with people from outside their households or support bubble, it added.

– Why have the new measures been introduced?

Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell have seen a large increase in their rate of new Covid-19 infections.

In Birmingham, 1,031 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 8 – the equivalent of 90.3 per 100,000 people, up sharply from 35.9 in the seven days to September 1.

Solihull was up from 14.8 to 68.4, with 148 new cases, while in Sandwell the rate has risen from 21.9 to 52.4, with 172 new cases.

– Which areas have been added to the watchlist?

Leeds avoided further lockdown restrictions, after the Government responded to a rise in Covid-19 rates with enhanced support.

Many people in the city had expected the local authority, the second largest in the UK, to be placed in measures similar to those imposed on Birmingham.

Following an increase in #COVID19 cases in Birmingham, Sandwell & Solihull, residents in these areas must not meet with people from outside their households. These measures are part of a number of agreed changes to local restrictions announced today. Read the full update 👇🏼 — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) September 11, 2020

Instead, Leeds will move from the Government’s watchlist to being classed as an area of enhanced support.

South Tyneside, Sunderland, Gateshead, and Newcastle upon Tyne were also added to the watchlist as areas of enhanced support

Merseyside, Hartlepool, Sheffield and Hertsmere have also been added as areas of concern, the DHSC said.

– Where have restrictions been eased?

Casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres and indoor play areas will be able to reopen in Leicester from Tuesday, the DHSC said.

