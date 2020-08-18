What are the coronavirus restrictions in Europe's biggest cities?

Face masks are mandatory in busy areas of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. (Getty)

Europe’s biggest cities are still battling to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Months after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, new infection clusters mean continuing restrictions.

Some cities have designated specific zones where face masks must be worn, with fines being handed out to those who fail to comply.

Most cities have made face coverings compulsory on public transport.

Here are the coronavirus measures in Europe’s biggest cities:

LONDON

In London, face masks must be worn on public transport, including on buses and the Tube.

Masks are also mandatory in taxis and private hire vehicles.

Face coverings must be worn in shops, including supermarkets, indoor shopping centres, banks, building societies and post offices.

Anyone who does not wear a mask can be fined £100.

As of 12 August, the total number of coronavirus cases identified in London is 36,538, according to the Greater London Authority.

In the week of 1 August to 7 August, there were 638 new cases in London.

PARIS

The city of Paris has been designated as a high-risk coronavirus “red zone” after cases increased to more than 50 per 100,000 people.

Paris has not been classified as a red zone since May.

View photos People wear face masks outside the Louvre in Paris on Saturday. (AFP via Getty Images) More

Face masks are mandatory in a number of areas, including the city centre and along the banks of the River Seine.

Authorities in Paris widened the area of the city where masks are compulsory at the weekend. Those who fail to comply could be fined €135 (£122).

France is considering making masks compulsory in workplaces - the government will propose the move with employers and unions this week.

MADRID

Face masks are mandatory in all public spaces in Madrid, including at outside cafes.

People can be fined up to €100 (£90) for not wearing a mask.

On Sunday, thousands of people in Madrid protested against the obligatory use of masks.

Watch the video below

Last month, Madrid’s regional health chief said people should even wear face masks at home.

The city has had more than 75,000 coronavirus cases.

BERLIN

Masks are mandatory in certain public places in Berlin, such as public transport.

People can be fined €50 (£45) for breaching the mask rules.

People must also wear masks in supermarkets, hairdressers, beauty salons and tattoo parlours.

View photos People with face masks leave a public transport train at the Alexanderplatz train station in Berlin, Germany, on Friday. (AP Photo) More

Thousands of people protested at the beginning of this month about mandatory masks and social distancing measures.

There have been more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in Berlin. Cases in Germany rose by more than 1,000 on Tuesday.

ROME

There have been more than 9,000 cases in the Lazio region of Italy which includes Rome.

This week, wearing a face mask in public spaces became mandatory in the city.

View photos People wear face masks with the colors of the Italian flag in Rome, Italy. (AP Photo) More

Story continues