What are the coronavirus restrictions in Europe's biggest cities?

Europe’s biggest cities are still battling to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Months after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, new infection clusters mean continuing restrictions.
Some cities have designated specific zones where face masks must be worn, with fines being handed out to those who fail to comply.
Most cities have made face coverings compulsory on public transport.
Here are the coronavirus measures in Europe’s biggest cities:
LONDON
In London, face masks must be worn on public transport, including on buses and the Tube.
Masks are also mandatory in taxis and private hire vehicles.
Face coverings must be worn in shops, including supermarkets, indoor shopping centres, banks, building societies and post offices.
Anyone who does not wear a mask can be fined £100.
As of 12 August, the total number of coronavirus cases identified in London is 36,538, according to the Greater London Authority.
In the week of 1 August to 7 August, there were 638 new cases in London.
PARIS
The city of Paris has been designated as a high-risk coronavirus “red zone” after cases increased to more than 50 per 100,000 people.
Paris has not been classified as a red zone since May.
Face masks are mandatory in a number of areas, including the city centre and along the banks of the River Seine.
Authorities in Paris widened the area of the city where masks are compulsory at the weekend. Those who fail to comply could be fined €135 (£122).
France is considering making masks compulsory in workplaces - the government will propose the move with employers and unions this week.
MADRID
Face masks are mandatory in all public spaces in Madrid, including at outside cafes.
People can be fined up to €100 (£90) for not wearing a mask.
On Sunday, thousands of people in Madrid protested against the obligatory use of masks.
Watch the video below
Last month, Madrid’s regional health chief said people should even wear face masks at home.
The city has had more than 75,000 coronavirus cases.
BERLIN
Masks are mandatory in certain public places in Berlin, such as public transport.
People can be fined €50 (£45) for breaching the mask rules.
People must also wear masks in supermarkets, hairdressers, beauty salons and tattoo parlours.
Thousands of people protested at the beginning of this month about mandatory masks and social distancing measures.
There have been more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in Berlin. Cases in Germany rose by more than 1,000 on Tuesday.
ROME
There have been more than 9,000 cases in the Lazio region of Italy which includes Rome.
This week, wearing a face mask in public spaces became mandatory in the city.
Masks must also be worn where social distancing is not possible between 6pm and 6am.
Nightclubs have also been ordered to close.
LISBON
There have been more than 27,000 coronavirus cases in the Lisboa region of Portugal.
Face masks are mandatory in Lisbon on public transport and in shops and supermarkets, as well as closed spaces and areas with lots of people.
AMSTERDAM
Face masks were made compulsory as a trial measure in several parts of Amsterdam on 5 August.
They must be worn on the streets and inside shops.
However, face masks are not mandatory in museums, gyms, cafes and restaurants.
There have been more than 7,600 cases in the area of North Holland, which includes the Dutch capital.
