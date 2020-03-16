Raptors' Boucher apologizes for breaking team-mandated self-quarantine

Toronto forward Chris Boucher had a questionable lapse in judgement last week when he broke a team-mandated self-quarantine after the Raptors were exposed — in game play — to several NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, he took to his Instagram stories to apologize for his carelessness as the city and world around him scrambles to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“A few days ago, I broke our team mandated self-quarantine,” he wrote. “I want to apologize to the city of Toronto, our fans and the Raptors organization. While I have tested negative for COVID-19, it was never my intention to endanger our community — I recognize my mistake and have remained self-quarantined since. Let’s stay safe Toronto.”

The 27-year-old was spotted at a Loblaws in downtown Toronto on Thursday, just one day after the Raptors began their 14-day self-quarantine period. While he was seen wearing gloves, he was not wearing a mask at the time, according to CityNews.

The team was ordered to isolate themselves after members of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, most notably Rudy Gobert. Since the Raptors had just played the Jazz two days before, concern was high that members of the team may be infected as well.

Chris Boucher was reportedly spotted at a downtown Loblaws only one day after being ordered into self-isolation due to the coronavirus. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

While everyone in the team’s travelling party officially tested negative for COVID-19 by Saturday, Boucher was seen in public before these test results came in, according to Blake Murphy of The Athletic.

On the court, the Canadian has been vital for an injured-plagued Raptors squad. Through 55 games this season, he was in the midst of establishing new career highs in average minutes played (13.2), rebounds (4.4) and points (6.3). There’s little doubt that he’s emerged as a legitimate contributor off of the bench during his second season with the team.

His production and success on the hardwood, therefore, make it all the more unbelievable for him to think he could actually roam around the city he calls home without being recognized.

